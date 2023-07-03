‘I cheated on my wife and now she’s cheating on me’

Unless you’re in an open relationship, having an affair is enough reason to end a relationship. Whether it’s a one-night stand or an ongoing affair, cheating is cheating.

A Reddit user went onto the TrueOffMyChest group to confess that he cheated on his wife. Unfortunately for him, she took revenge by cheating on him. “So ya I know I messed up. I (32M) cheated on my wife (29F) 3 years ago,” admitted the man. “We have been married for five years and the second year of our marriage I cheated on her in a drunken fling.

She forgave me and we went to marriage counselling, but three days ago while my wife was in the shower, I went through her phone and found the texts confirming she was cheating,” wrote the betrayed user. “I confronted her after she got out of the shower. She claims that it’s okay because I cheated on her and I set a precedent for allowing infidelity. “I told her that my cheating was a one-time drunken thing and that I hadn’t done anything since. I also told her that I don’t know the girl and that she now has a relationship with this guy I don’t know.

“She got mad and stormed off. She left for work Friday and I haven’t seen her since. I know she’s with him and it hurts.” Even though the man feels like he deserves to be treated this way, he still wants his wife back and asks Reddit users what he should do.

“Well, this relationship is dead. Be grateful you don't have kids,” commented one person. Another agreed saying: “This marriage is dead so you divorce.”