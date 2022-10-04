‘I left my husband and kids to live in a caravan with a man I met on a work Zoom call’

When Lisa Skelton explains to new acquaintances how she met her new partner, they’d probably be stunned into silence. The 42-year-old left her two children and husband of 12 years because as she said, “life’s too short for regrets” after a chance Zoom meeting with Richard Skelton, 34.

“I was working from home and spotted Rich”, Lisa told the UK’s “The Sun”. “He caught my eye instantly. I thought he was gorgeous, but that I’d never see him again, she added. The couple, who were both working for different companies at the time, soon met in real life when their paths crossed two weeks later while Lisa was away on a business trip.

“We were sitting in the restaurant when in walked Rich,” she told the publication. “I had no idea he was coming and seeing him just took my breath away.” Lisa and Richard soon found out that their feelings were mutual, and after returning home, she asked her husband for a divorce.

A month later, Lisa made the move from Scotland to England to be with Richard.

