‘I left my husband and kids to live in a caravan with a man I met on a work Zoom call’

When Lisa Skelton explains to new acquaintances how she met her new partner, they’d probably be stunned into silence.
The 42-year-old left her two children and husband of 12 years because as she said, “life’s too short for regrets” after a chance Zoom meeting with Richard Skelton, 34.
“I was working from home and spotted Rich”, Lisa told the UK’s “The Sun”.
“He caught my eye instantly. I thought he was gorgeous, but that I’d never see him again, she added.
The couple, who were both working for different companies at the time, soon met in real life when their paths crossed two weeks later while Lisa was away on a business trip.
“We were sitting in the restaurant when in walked Rich,” she told the publication.
“I had no idea he was coming and seeing him just took my breath away.”
Lisa and Richard soon found out that their feelings were mutual, and after returning home, she asked her husband for a divorce.
A month later, Lisa made the move from Scotland to England to be with Richard.
Although her daughters were less than chuffed about their mother up and leaving, Lisa did say that they wanted their mom to be happy.
Now a year later, Lisa and Richard are living in a caravan home in Cheshire and parents to a baby boy.
As to the decisions she’s made along the way, Lisa said, “Rich and I are both stress-free, happy and proof it’s never too late to start again.”