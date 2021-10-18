’I love this boy’- Bonang Matheba declares her love but who is her new man?

Media personality Bonang Matheba has found herself a new man. In recent years, Bonang has been quiet about her dating life and has often had to clap back at rumours. But now it seems she is smitten and sharing it.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the media personality spoke of how she was in love with her boyfriend. “I love this boy. Finna give him some babies,” she wrote. ….I love this boy. Finna give him some babies. 🥰❤️ — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) October 16, 2021 When fans asked who she was dating, Bonang said, "Last time I shared, ya’ll spammed his IG! Then! Pain.”

Think she is just teasing on the new love? No, the star confirmed that she was in a relationship during her Instagram Live on her 34th birthday, saying she was not looking to unveil her boyfriend’s identity. “Yes I do have a man, and yes, I plan on giving him children, so relax ... he’s so shy guys ... I can’t show you his face, shame ... you guys will judge him. I made more money when I didn’t have a boy attached to me ... let’s see how it goes,” she said. …last time I shared, ya’ll spammed his IG! Then… 🤷🏽‍♀️! Pain 🤣💔 — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) October 16, 2021 While her love life seems like a fairy tale, the business side of brand Bonang is facing challenges that may cost her.