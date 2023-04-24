‘I showered with my sister-in-law, now my brother is p***ed off about it’

People can do the strangest things. When was the last time you heard of two grown women taking a shower together?

Well, personally it’s not something I come across often. However, this 28-year-old Reddit user thought nothing of taking a shower with her 31-year-old sister-in-law, but it did not go down well with her brother. The user, who is gay and says that she’s not attracted to her sister-in-law, took to the popular app to explain what happened.

She shares that she helped her brother and his wife with a landscaping project at their house. “At one point my sister-in-law and I were using a chemical fertiliser on the lawn and we weren’t careful enough about not getting it on our skin/clothes, so afterwards we were both getting itchy red splotches on our skin. “The warning label said to rinse immediately if that happened, so we both hopped into the shower for a couple of minutes. My SIL said she was also going to wash her hair, so I got out of the shower and she stayed in longer,” she explains.

However, when her brother saw his sister come out of the bathroom, he asked her why she was in the shower with his wife. Even though she explained about the chemical fertiliser, he said that she could’ve used the hose outside if it was such an emergency, but he didn’t see why she needed to get naked with his wife. “I told him to chill out because I think of her like my sister. He said that he thinks of me like his brother, so to use my f***ing head. My SIL was coming out of the shower by that point so we just dropped it, but he was still kind of p***ed off about it the rest of the afternoon,” she continued.

She takes to the AITAH group to find out if she was in the wrong. “I know I’m gay but obviously my SIL isn’t, so I feel like that makes this a complete non-issue. I’d see my brother’s point if there was any chance of mutual attraction. Am I the AH?”