’I woke up and chose petty’: Woman exposes cheating Tinder match by inviting his wife on date

Hell has no fury like a woman scorned. Late British author William Congreve should have added “or cheated on” while writing his now famous play The Mourning Bride. For TikTok user @spunky_brewstah pettiness won over when she discovered her Tinder match was allegedly married with six children. After a series of online dating fails, instead of letting this one go, she decided to do some digging when matching with a potential date called Eric. Her sleuth work led her to discover on Facebook that Eric was a newlywed who had only been married for seven months, and is a father to six children. @spunky_brewstah I woke up and chose ✨ petty ✨ #dating #tinder #atlanta #xyzbca #dramaticmoments ♬ original sound - Nadiyah! @spunky_brewstah then posted her detective work on TikTok with the caption "I woke up and chose petty."

In the video, she explained how she confronted him about his relationship status.

And here’s where things get kind of crazy...

Showing screenshots of their conversation, she then asked Eric if she could “invite a friend” on their date, and he agreed.

She revealed who she wanted to invite by sending Eric a selfie he took with his wife, calling her the “special guest of honour”.

Whatever his answer was, there was no coming back from that.

Eric’s reply was, “You smooth.”

The video managed to clock up 10.4K likes and 205 comments, many of them commending @spunky_brewstah on the way she had handled the situation.

“Never trust but always verify … I’ve been played too hard before,” commented one user.

“Six kids … seems like he’s got enough to play with,” joked another.

Suffice to say, @spunky_brewstah noted that she hadn’t yet exposed Eric to his wife, but she’s still thinking about it.