If you really want to, here’s ways to spoil your bae on National Boyfriend Day

Enjoy the day with your boyfriend. Picture: Pexels Andres Ayrton

Published 3h ago

Today is National Boyfriend Day; one day set aside to make your boyfriend feel special.

Yes of course there’s Valentine’s Day but this day is dedicated to all the loving boyfriends out there.

Sometimes it is hard to come up with the perfect gift ideas for guys because let’s face it, flowers and chocolates just won’t do.

Here are a few ways you can celebrate this special day without necessarily spending a fortune.

Do something he loves

Is your boyfriend a gamer? Then why not join him instead of nagging him to stop playing? It’s his special day after all.

If he loves spending time on the golf course, then go along with him. Whatever it is that he loves doing, even if it’s just watching movies all day, then give him the time to do so and make it an enjoyable experience.

Treat him to a home-cooked meal

When was the last time you whipped up a gourmet meal for your boyfriend? Today is the perfect day to spoil him.

Make his favourite meal, and save room for a decadent dessert. If you’re not that great in the kitchen, then order his favourite takeaway meal and create a romantic dinner setting anyway.

Create a romantic setting. Picture: Pexels Jonathan Borba

Get him something he wouldn’t buy for himself

We all have those things or experiences that we don’t feel we deserve or would ordinarily buy for ourselves.

Guys are the same. Book him a full-body massage or pay for a session with a professional trainer if he’s into fitness.

Stay indoors for the day

If your boyfriend spends a lot of time away from home, he might appreciate an ‘at home’ day. Plan an entire ‘at-home’ day.

You can create a spa experience. Have a marathon movie date with all the trimmings. And at the end of the day, try something new in the bedroom.

