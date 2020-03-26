If you think you've got it bad, this woman has to self-isolate with her Hinge date for 2 weeks
British journalist Thea de Gallier (@theadegallier) has found herself an army of Twitter followers after claiming she had been forced to self-isolate with a Hinge date whom she had known for less than a week, The Sun reported.
The BBC 3 employee took to the social media micro-site to share daily live action updates with her followers after finding herself in the unusual situation. With more than 5K followers on Twitter, de Gallier's report backs are a welcome distraction for her fellow Brits who find themselves in the same situation.
She fired off a series of tweets last week explaining the predicament she found herself in. “It’s time I did my public service and offered you all a bit of light relief," she wrote.
“I’ve seen a lot of jokes about meeting someone and ending up having to self-isolate with them after one night together.
“Readers, I am in isolation with a man I met on Hinge last Thursday.”
De Gallier said she started resorting to 'Star Wars' impressions to lighten the mood.
“How’s it been so far, you ask?
“Well, his dog hated me at first but now happily sits on me, I’ve done a terrible Chewbacca impression, I’m wholeheartedly using this situation to give my WhatsApp groups the content they need and want.”
But it seems the couple might have a fighting chance. “We’ve pooled our food resources. I’ve quit smoking. I’ve introduced him to 'EastEnders' (devastated by today’s news).
“We banish each other to separate rooms for space but still send memes.”