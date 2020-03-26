If you think you've got it bad, this woman has to self-isolate with her Hinge date for 2 weeks

British journalist Thea de Gallier (@theadegallier) has found herself an army of Twitter followers after claiming she had been forced to self-isolate with a Hinge date whom she had known for less than a week, The Sun reported.

The BBC 3 employee took to the social media micro-site to share daily live action updates with her followers after finding herself in the unusual situation. With more than 5K followers on Twitter, de Gallier's report backs are a welcome distraction for her fellow Brits who find themselves in the same situation.

She fired off a series of tweets last week explaining the predicament she found herself in. “It’s time I did my public service and offered you all a bit of light relief," she wrote.

“I’ve seen a lot of jokes about meeting someone and ending up having to self-isolate with them after one night together.

“Readers, I am in isolation with a man I met on Hinge last Thursday.”