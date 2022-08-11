I’ll only date on my own terms, says Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey is determined to “date on (her) terms”. The 25-year-old model got engaged to soccer star Memphis Depay in 2017 and although their relationship didn’t work out, Harvey learnt some important lessons about herself and about love.

Story continues below Advertisement

She reflected: “I almost got married very young. I felt like I hadn’t really experienced anything. I didn’t really know myself, I didn’t really know what I liked, what I didn’t like. I just feel like I hadn’t really experienced life.” Harvey ultimately came to the conclusion that she wants to date on her own terms. She added: “However I want to move, whatever I want to do, I’m going to do it. And if it’s no longer serving me, I’m going to move on.”

The model – who dated Hollywood star Michael B Jordan between 2020 and 2022 – also admits that her outlook has changed over recent years. Harvey explained that she doesn’t want the same things at 25 that she wanted at 21.

Story continues below Advertisement

She told the “Luv2SeeIt” YouTube series: “Two different mindsets. Like, I don’t even know her anymore. “She’s not here anymore. This is who we’re dealing with today.” Meanwhile, in June, Harvey revealed she was in a “really good space” following her split from Jordan.

Story continues below Advertisement

The model was also excited about the summer and being able to enjoy herself without having to worry about Covid restrictions. Harvey – who is the adoptive daughter of comedian Steve Harvey – shared: “I'm excited for the summer. I’m in a really, really good space. “I feel like this is the first summer that we have kind of no real restrictions, like we're off lockdown. So I feel good!”

Story continues below Advertisement