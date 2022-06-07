In rare interview, Bianca Naidoo opens up about the perception that she's unhappy

Bianca Naidoo recently gave her first interview since Riky Rick’s death in February. The rare interview with the rapper’s widow featured in Olwethu Leshabanes's digital magazine, “Art of Superwoman”.

In it, the usually reserved Naidoo opens up about her shyness and her late husband's passion for the youth. In a video clip that accompanied the interview she shared: “Because I am shy, people assume that I am unhappy, which is far from the truth.” In February, Riky Rick shared a video of he and his wife dancing together in honour of Valentine's Day.

The clip sparked immense public scrutiny, with people saying Naidoo looked unhappy. “Aunty B”, as she is affectionately called, became the centre of attention, as the rapper’s fans weighed in on her body language. Comments such as “she looks sad”, “it’s like you are forcing her” and “she looks bored” were seen on the post.

In the interview Naidoo also spoke about her husband's passion for youth empowerment. She touched on his tweet, which said: "Please believe in young people. Give them as many opportunities as they need to prove themselves. At any cost." "He desperately wanted to inspire others like him to help empower the youth, to allow them room to learn, grow, create and explore the opportunities around them," Naidoo said.

