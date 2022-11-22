In your face! Singer places massive billboard of herself outside her cheating ex-boyfriend’s apartment

“The best revenge is massive success,” said crooner Frank Sinatra.
Singer-songwriter Izza is taking sweet revenge on her cheating ex-boyfriend by shoving her success right in his face.
Advertising the release of her new album, “I Say This With Love”, the singer has her face on billboards all over Los Angeles.
However, there is one particular billboard that has strategically been placed outside her cheating ex-boyfriend’s place.
She took to TikTok to share a video of herself under a billboard for her latest album saying, “My ex cheated on me, so I got a billboard with my face on it in front of his apartment so him and his new girl can see me every day.”
With over 5 million views and over a million likes, the video has since gone viral.
“I think when you get your heart broken you just want to get revenge and show you’re doing way better,” Izza told “Kennedy News”.
“I wanted this person who did me wrong to see my face, regret it and see how well I’m doing. To see I’m having a thriving music career and doing way better.”
“I hope (my ex) sees the billboard in the morning when he opens his blinds – that was the goal. It was to be front and centre,” she said.
Some TikTok users accuse the singer of being petty but most folks applaud her massive clap back.
One user said: “The level of petty is amazing I wanna be like u when I grow up!!!!”
Another user said: “This is so petty but I love it.”
Even dating app “Tinder” popped in the comments section saying: “I think this is what Taylor was referring to when she said ”karma’s a relaxing thought aren’t you envious that for you it’s not?“