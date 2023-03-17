Indian software magnet accused of abandoning son with autism during messy divorce battle

The series of tweets by Sridhar Vembu, Co-Founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation and the article by Forbes magazine about his wife's allegation in court filings of abandoning her and their autistic son will certainly impact his image, said reputation experts. They also said the tweets by Vembu were not properly thought out and the strange shareholding pattern - Vembu is said to be holding only five percent in the company, but his sister, a product manager, is said to be holding 47.8% - and other things will make institutional investors think before investing as and when Zoho goes public.

"The image that was projected about him (Sridhar Vembu) as the sacrificial social contributor as a rural billionaire who gave up his posh US life camouflaging his personal issues by overt public relations has crashed," a communication expert told IANS preferring anonymity. 1/ With vicious personal attacks and slander on my character, it is time for me to respond.



This is a deeply painful personal thread. My personal life, in contrast to my business life, has been a long tragedy. Autism destroyed our lives and left me suicidally depressed. — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) March 14, 2023

"What you project for your company can't be different from what you are and your character. “Brand image for an entrepreneur is built by personal, social and corporate reputation, which may crash when vulnerabilities are exposed that directly correlate to matters of integrity, the essence of any brand reputation, personal or corporate," he added.

In the case of Vembu, the expert said his son’s autism is projected as a fundamental trigger for all his actions and reactions, but how he has acted doesn't seem to augur well for a socially responsible corporate individual. "Even lesser privileged parents of autistic children would not have acted in this manner," he said.

In a series of tweets, Vembu said: "With vicious personal attacks and slander on my character, it is time for me to respond. “This is a deeply painful personal thread. My personal life, in contrast to my business life, has been a long tragedy. Autism destroyed our lives and left me suicidally depressed." "As our son got older (24 today), I felt the endless treatments he was under were not helping much, and he would be better off in rural India, closer to loving people and helping to lift up people.

“She (Vembu's wife Pramila Srinivasan) felt I was giving up. Our marriage collapsed under that stress," he tweeted. The Zoho founder lives in Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu, where Zoho has a centre. While there are tweets in Vembu's support, there are also tweets where he was criticised for leaving his wife with a son having special needs.

"Honestly and most certainly Your Autistic son would have needed your presence & you shud hv stayed with him instead of moving out. “Somehow doesn't feel right to me. Your business cud hv been managed from there!" tweeted Anantha under the twitter handle @AnanthMaangs. "Majority of couples remain in marriage because of children.. children should be reason for continuing in married life it should never be reason to separate," tweeted Santheep under the twitter handle @santheepnair.