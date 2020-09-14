Inspiration for life, love and business

Entrepreneur and director and founder of Fetola, Catherine Wijnberg, has released her debut book.

Sharing her inspiration for life and business, “Sheep Will Never Rule the World” is a collection of 101 wisdoms that have inspired Wijnberg’s business programmes to reach their full potential.

The messages and their quirky illustrations have been personally selected to focus your thinking, embolden your self-belief and bring a bit of laughter to your day.

If you are overwhelmed with having a business to run, relationships to grow and personal demons to conquer, there’s something in this book for you.

“One has to be slightly mad to own and run your own business – but it’s an exciting, challenging and growing experience. I would like this book to provide inspiration in those moments when it all feels too much,” says Wijnberg.