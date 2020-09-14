Inspiration for life, love and business
Entrepreneur and director and founder of Fetola, Catherine Wijnberg, has released her debut book.
Sharing her inspiration for life and business, “Sheep Will Never Rule the World” is a collection of 101 wisdoms that have inspired Wijnberg’s business programmes to reach their full potential.
The messages and their quirky illustrations have been personally selected to focus your thinking, embolden your self-belief and bring a bit of laughter to your day.
If you are overwhelmed with having a business to run, relationships to grow and personal demons to conquer, there’s something in this book for you.
“One has to be slightly mad to own and run your own business – but it’s an exciting, challenging and growing experience. I would like this book to provide inspiration in those moments when it all feels too much,” says Wijnberg.
In the book, her expert opinions are illuminated by conceptual – and often humorous – illustrations.
Wijnberg was born in Ndola, Zambia, to an entrepreneurial father. The fourth of five children, she travelled from an early age to the UK for boarding school and studied agriculture in Scotland and Australia.
The move to South Africa sparked a range of business ventures including import-export, farming, transport, an apartment hotel, recruitment, metaphysical healing and architectural software before starting Fetola in 2006.
