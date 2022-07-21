Is he an a**hole for asking his girlfriend to pay for her stay at his family home?

Oh, how lovely it must be to have a family holiday home. Whether it’s a tiny cabin in the mountains or a white-washed beach house overlooking the ocean, having the option to escape you’re home, at no cost to yourself, is a luxury.

A luxury afforded to you due to family wealth not because you worked for it. So it’s rather odd for a guy to ask his girlfriend to pay for her stay at his family’s holiday home. While it might sound straight out rude, there are however circumstances that lead to him asking her to do so.

The cabin in the woods belongs to his grandparents who can no longer afford the upkeep of the property and including the crumbling state of the wooden structure. Because they are old and are no longer able to do the maintenance work themselves, they’ve had to hire people to do it for them. A service they cannot afford on their own. Therefore they’ve asked everyone who stays at the cabin to make a financial contribution.

This of course meant the guy had to make his contribution for his stay and insisted that his girlfriend paid as well. According to his Reddit post, his girlfriend wasn’t impressed at all and suggested that she should be exempt as she was meeting his family for the first time. “She was ecstatic about the idea of meeting my extended family and going to the cabin, as she’s very curious about it after hearing me talk about it a lot.

“Naturally, I sat her down and told her about the rule and how she needed to pay, as everyone else paid, and it was only fair for her to do so as well since she would be using the cabin when coming with me this year.” His girlfriend opted out of the trip, since “the idea of paying this fee really upset her”. “We had a big argument where she concluded with saying she would make other plans without me this summer,” the Reddit user continued.

“The rule is very simple and made completely fair on everyone, I don’t understand why she thinks she should be exempt from it. “My brother told me I should just pay her fee for her as my extended family really would like to meet her, but I really don't think that’s fair for me to pay double the fee when she's completely capable of paying it herself.” He wanted to know from Reddit users if is an a$$hole for asking her to pay.