Is Pearl Thusi set to marry Aussie boyfriend?

Pearl Thusi is reportedly getting married. The Queen Sono star revealed that she will be exchanging vows with Australian businessman and philanthropist Shaun Keith Alfred Bonétt, reports Sunday World.

No date has been set yet. Alfred Bonétt’s identity was only made known last month when the 33-year-old actress applied for a court order to adopt her relative's daughter from KwaZulu-Natal. According to court documents, she said: "I am in a stable relationship with a loving, caring and honest man, Shaun Keith Alfred Bonett, who owns a global conglomerate of business and philanthropic foundations, and whom I am planning to marry.“

The 50-year-old Aussie is the founder of Precision Group and serves as CEO and managing director. The company has business interests in South Africa. He is also the deputy chairperson of Life Education Australia, director of the Princes Trust, a director of the Chinese Language and Culture Education Foundation of Australia, and leads his own charity organisation.

Fans previously begged the actress to reveal the identity of the mystery man who is giving her butterflies but she remained tight lipped. This after marriage rumours were circulating in April this year when she shared a video of herself dancing to a Lucky Dube song while saying that Lucky Dube must be played on her wedding day. But it hasn't always been romantically rosy for Thusi.

In 2017, her engagement with sports presenter Robert Marawa fell apart following a public spat on Twitter, which led to Marawa blocking her on the platform. Always a trending on Twitter, in July this year, Thusi came under fire for weighing in current affairs. “I’ve healed guys ... I’m whole. I’m not perfect but I love who I am. Insulting me doesn’t work any more. I’m here to learn, engage and grow. We can disagree, that’s healthy but insulting me doesn’t get the same reaction any more. Don’t bother. I wanna have real chats here,” she wrote on Twitter.