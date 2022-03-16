It will end in tears: SA ladies share hilarious stories on how men lied in relationships

When it comes to dating, also known as umjolo, it will end in tears, but tears of laughter this time around.
Tweeps have laughed and shared stories at the lies that men told them when they were dating.
This thread started with a guy who posed a question, “Ladies, what is the worst lie you have heard come out of a man’s mouth? Apparently men are very creative with their lies,” he tweeted.
Few minutes later, the ladies were sharing hilarious tweets on their experience. One Twitter user said, “Found a bra in his suitcase and he said it's from when he was fat years back. He said he had saggy titties and kept it to remind him how far he’s come with his weight loss journey.”
Another one said, “we went out for supper, he started getting sick yi (with) Ulcer. He knew I would panic and tell him to go home for his meds. He dropped me off at my place, he went to his place to drink meds and sleep. I bumped into him at another restaurant with another chick a few hours later.”
If the Twitter streets are anything to go by, even church boys can’t be trusted, one user said: “He texted to say he fainted at church, blacked out and was rushed to the hospital. I tried calling and even went to the hospital he was supposed to be at. He wasn’t picking up calls and nowhere to be found. It turned out he proposed to a girl from his church that Saturday. Never trust 7th day Adventist,” the tweet read.
It seems like there are similarities in the lies, especially with the love bites.
“Lol noticed a love bite on his neck … I said wow how can you visit ka (with) love bite and he said that last night his brother called him to come fetch him in town. When he got there these guys wanted to beat them up and so it's not a love bite but a bruise from the fight.”
Another user replied, “This love bite story! Mine told me it was the seatbelt that pinched him and caused what looked like a love bite.”
Here’s how other women’s stories went down.
He said his friend that works in a hotel wasn't feeling well so he didn't show up for work, he then covered his shift for that day in a hotel... I'm like nigga!! How would they even allow that whilst you're not their employee😭😭😭— ♣️ S F U N D 🤬 _ 1 9♠️ (@Sfundo_19) March 15, 2022
I found a lace underwear in his bathroom , I asked and he told me he sometimes wear panties. @kgomotsofox remember this 🤣😂🤣— Kelebogile (@Kelebogile_NT) March 15, 2022
I found out he got married over the weekend. He comes back on Monday with the ring line, I search the car and find the ring. He told me it's a dress ring and he uses it to open beer bottles. I threw it into the veld. ... Told him to buy a bottle opener.— Rene (@Rene_Lost_It) March 15, 2022
He said he has Covid I must not come see him because he is scared I'd get sick. I went there with some meds and food, found him butt naked kukho impahla endingazazi wathi they belong to his doctor and asked me to go home so I don't get sick, I left pic.twitter.com/N6dZDsfrTS— Lani_Melanin🌚 (@philani_donald) March 15, 2022