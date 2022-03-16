It will end in tears: SA ladies share hilarious stories on how men lied in relationships

When it comes to dating, also known as umjolo, it will end in tears, but tears of laughter this time around. Tweeps have laughed and shared stories at the lies that men told them when they were dating.

Story continues below Advertisment

This thread started with a guy who posed a question, “Ladies, what is the worst lie you have heard come out of a man’s mouth? Apparently men are very creative with their lies,” he tweeted. Few minutes later, the ladies were sharing hilarious tweets on their experience. One Twitter user said, “Found a bra in his suitcase and he said it's from when he was fat years back. He said he had saggy titties and kept it to remind him how far he’s come with his weight loss journey.” Another one said, “we went out for supper, he started getting sick yi (with) Ulcer. He knew I would panic and tell him to go home for his meds. He dropped me off at my place, he went to his place to drink meds and sleep. I bumped into him at another restaurant with another chick a few hours later.”

If the Twitter streets are anything to go by, even church boys can’t be trusted, one user said: “He texted to say he fainted at church, blacked out and was rushed to the hospital. I tried calling and even went to the hospital he was supposed to be at. He wasn’t picking up calls and nowhere to be found. It turned out he proposed to a girl from his church that Saturday. Never trust 7th day Adventist,” the tweet read. It seems like there are similarities in the lies, especially with the love bites. “Lol noticed a love bite on his neck … I said wow how can you visit ka (with) love bite and he said that last night his brother called him to come fetch him in town. When he got there these guys wanted to beat them up and so it's not a love bite but a bruise from the fight.”

Story continues below Advertisment