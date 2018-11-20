Jada Pinkett Smith. Picture: Instagram

Jada Pinkett Smith once allegedly had to "pull a knife" on a "really aggressive" boyfriend. The 47-year-old actress - who is now married to Will Smith, with whom she has son Jaden, 20, and daughter Willow, 18 - has claimed that she's been "emotionally abused" in relationships in the past, but even had one former partner become so angry with her, that she alleges she had to grab a kitchen knife and "hide in his son's room" for safety.

Speaking on Monday's episode of her Facebook Watch show 'Red Table Talk', she said: "I've definitely been in relationships that have been emotionally abusive. I think emotional violence is really prevalent."

The 'Girl's Trip' star then turned to her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and added: "You remember that one incident I had with that one guy I was dating where I had to pull a knife out on him?

"[We were leaving a restaurant] and he had been drinking and he was driving. He started getting really aggressive in the car. Thank goodness I knew where I was and I knew how to get out of the car and get to the house. I ran to the house. I had to take my clothes off, take off my heels. I always travel with a black Russell hoodie and black Russell sweats.

"I remember jumping in that sweatsuit, grabbing a big ol' knife from the kitchen and hiding in his son's room. I'll never forget."

Jada alleges the former boyfriend then snuck in through the back door to his home, where she confronted him.

She continued: "[He came in through the back] on the creepy creep creep like he was going to sneak up on me.

"I heard him. I came out of his son's bedroom and I was at the bottom of the hallway. I was like, 'Don't come near me,'" she said. "He said the quintessential line you hear in movies all the time, 'You think I would hurt you? I would never do that to you.'

"I thought, 'Oh my God, I'm in trouble.'"

The actress didn't elaborate on how the alleged incident ended, but said Spike Lee's offer to make the 1996 film 'Girl 6' is what helped her end the relationship.

She said: "Spike Lee saved me from that one. Spike had been calling me about 'Girl 6'. I used Spike as an excuse to get on that plane and [her former boyfriend] said right then and there, 'I'll never see you again, will I?'

"I got on that plane and he never saw me again."