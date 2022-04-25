Jada Pinkett Smith 'insisted' on trip with Will Smith after Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith “insisted” on going away with Will Smith following the Oscars slap. The 57-year-old actor slapped comedian Chris Rock – who made a joke about his wife Jada’s shaven head – less than an hour before he picked up his best actor statuette for his role in “King Richard” at the Oscars in March and the couple were recently spotted on holiday in Mumbai on a trip that was “already planned”.

As source said: “Will and Jada have taken the family on (a) vacation that was already planned.”

The Hollywood couple – who have been married since 1997 and have son Jaden, 23, and daughter Willow, 21 together – had reportedly thought about calling the trip off following the drama but “The Nutty Professor” actress insisted on going ahead with it. After the row, Will resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and has since apologised to Chris, the academy and his fans. He said: “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy.”

