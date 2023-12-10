Jada Pinkett Smith vows she'll never leave Will Smith, even if one of them meets someone else

Jada Pinkett Smith will never leave Will Smith, even though she recently moved into her own "woman cave". The 52-year-old actress and her 55-year-old actor husband shocked fans this year by revealing they have been separated for six years but Pinkett Smith insisted that the pair are committed to each other, even if one of them meets someone else.

Speaking to The Mail On Sunday's You Magazine, Pinkett Smith said: "We are both getting older. And besides, we’ve been together 30 years so, even if someone new came along, neither of us is going anywhere. “We are a family that needs to look out for one another and always will be. Sometimes it takes a crisis for you to see that." However, Pinkett Smith revealed there are benefits to moving out of their Calabasas mansion and into her own home nearby.

She said: "I bought myself a 'woman cave'. Every woman needs a woman cave! "The best thing is I don’t need to say to Will, 'Are you okay with this couch?'. I got one that’s cream patent leather but with gold studs on it. That expresses the heavy-metal side to me."

When asked how their children reacted, she said: "They knew I needed it. And besides, they are adults now. They know where to find me. They all have their own keys – even Will." Back in 2020, before they announced they were separated, Pinkett Smith admitted to having an "entanglement" with August Alsina, a singer/songwriter, 19 years her junior.