Jason Momoa reportedly has a new girlfriend – 5 months after splitting with Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa is reportedly dating Eiza Gonzalez. The “Aquaman” actor is said to be in a “great place” with the 32-year-old actress, five months after splitting from wife Lisa Bonet, but the pair’s relationship isn’t “serious” at the moment.

A source told People magazine: “They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on ‘Fast X’. He’s quite busy and he’s in a good place.” Another insider said: “They’re both busy with work but are having fun together. It’s nothing serious yet.” The news comes after Jason – who was pictured at the premiere of Eiza’s movie “Ambulance” last month – dismissed rumours he was dating Kate Beckinsale after he gave her his jacket to wear at the Vanity Fair Academy Awards after party.

He said: “It was cray. Have a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England doing ‘Aquaman 2’.

“Everyone is like, ‘Are you dating?’ No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold.” Asked if they are dating, he said: “Absolutely not, not together. She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone.” Jason and Lisa announced they had called it quits in a joint statement, in which they explained that while they have grown apart romantically amid the Covid-19 pandemic, “the love between (them) carries on”, and they wanted to set an example for their children by freeing each other.

The statement read: “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding – and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so – We share our Family news – That we are parting ways in marriage. “We share this not because we think it's newsworthy – but so that – as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other – to be who we are learning to become.”

