A Jealous husband fitted a tracker to his estranged wife’s car so he could spy on her movements.

Stuart Carless bought the device during a two-month stalking campaign. Carless, 46, had been dumped by his wife Victoria, 45, and suspected she was seeing another man, a judge heard.

But his efforts to spy on her were discovered because he bought the tracker using their joint bank account. When Mrs Carless noticed this, and received an online notification that he had ordered a GPS tracker, she looked under her car and found the gadget.

Carless bombarded her with messages on social media and with phone calls, some anonymous.

He would turn up at her new home and follow her when she went out, and she would find herself locked out of her emails, Simon Rogers, prosecuting, told Mold Crown Court in North Wales.

Mrs Carless also received an image of a man’s private parts from him via the WhatsApp messaging service, Mr Rogers said. Carless, of Prestatyn, North Wales, was jailed for 14 months.

The housing worker admitted stalking his wife between October and December. Carless had initially downloaded an app to keep track of his wife’s car following their separation. But when that failed he placed the tracker underneath.

Mrs Carless eventually called the police and he was remanded in custody. But after he was released on bail, he sent her a letter – breaking his bail conditions.

In a victim impact statement read out by the prosecutor, Mrs Carless said she was on anti-depressants, suffered panic attacks and was seeing a counsellor.

She has had to delete social media accounts and change her mobile number, the court heard.

Sarah Yates, defending Carless, said his actions were ‘an extreme reaction to the breakdown of a 15-year relationship’.

She added: ‘He is remorseful and embarrassed by the position he now finds himself in.’

Jailing Carless for subjecting his ex-wife to ‘repeated controlling behaviour’, Judge Rhys Rowlands also imposed a two-year order preventing him from contacting her.

