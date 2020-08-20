Jenna Dewan on the end of her marriage: ’I'd come to realise the dynamic I was in wasn't serving me’

Jenna Dewan found it "difficult" that everyone saw Channing Tatum and her "in this idealised romanticised light" before they split.

The 'Step Up' star split from the actor in 2018 but she admits she found it tough keeping things quiet as she prefers to be "honest and real".

Writing in her book, 'Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day', she said: "I'd come to realise the dynamic I was in wasn't serving me nor was it serving my daughter. First and foremost, I had to accept the realisation this isn't working and had moved into hurting. The public saw Channing and I in this idealised romanticised light. This made things difficult for me because I like being as honest and real as I can."

Jenna previously confessed she "let herself grieve" over the end of her marriage to Channing.

She said: "People are like, 'How do you get through this?’ I didn't run away from my feelings. I let myself cry. I let myself grieve. This is one of those situations where I will see the light. The dawn is coming."