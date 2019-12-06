Jennifer Lopez stayed in bad relationships because she feared being alone.
The 50-year-old singer and actress has been married three times - to Marc Anthony, the father of her 11-year-old twins Emme and Max and to Ojani Noa and Cris Judd - and Jennifer admitted that some of her previous relationships were as a result of her fear of being on her own.
Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Jennifer - who was on one of the People of the Year covers along with Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston and Michelle Obama this year - said: "I did get into relationships, sometimes the wrong ones for the wrong reasons because I didn’t like being alone. Now that (fear) is gone and I’m okay on my own. That was a big journey for me."