Jim Belushi splits from Jennifer Sloan after 23 years of marriage

Jim Belushi has filed for divorce from his wife after 23 years of marriage. The ‘According to Jim’ star tied the knot with Jennifer Sloan in 1998, but after more than two decades together, he has filed to terminate their marriage.

According to TMZ, Jim filed divorce documents at Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday. As of the time of writing, no reason for the split has been made public, but it isn’t the first time the couple have filed to divorce. Jennifer previously entered legal documents to end her marriage to Jim in March 2018 due to "irreconcilable differences", but the couple got back together more than a year later, with Jim eventually filing to have the divorce dismissed.

The ‘Red Heat’ star has daughter Jamison, 22, and son Jared, 19, with Jennifer. Jim, 67, was also previously married to Sandra Davenport, with whom he has 40-year-old son Robert, as well as Marjorie Bransfield. Meanwhile, the ‘Twin Peaks’ actor explained last year that he began growing cannabis on a 93-acre farm – which he was gifted after the death of a friend – because he didn’t know what else to do with the land.

He said: "I got this little piece of property in southern Oregon, and the lady behind the farm had passed and she wanted me to have so I bought it from her. But what am I gonna do on a farm? I'm an actor, I memorise other people's lines. That's what I do for a living. I didn't know what to grow, but then that year it [cannabis] became legal in Oregon and I went, 'Well, it's Oregon's new agriculture!'" What's more, Jim believes cannabis could have saved his late brother John Belushi's life as he suffered from Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy as a result of playing football in high school. John was one of the original cast members of 'Saturday Night Live' and went on to form a partnership with fellow comic Dan Aykroyd - starring in popular movies such as 'The Blues Brothers' - but the notorious Hollywood hellraiser tragically died at the age of 33 in 1982 after an overdose of a cocktail of drugs.