Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Independent Online | Lifestyle
Search IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, October 9, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Joe who? Sofia Vergara is 'doing great' after marriage split

Sofia Vergara is "doing great" after her split from Joe Manganiello.Picture: REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Sofia Vergara is "doing great" after her split from Joe Manganiello.Picture: REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Published 3h ago

Share

Sofia Vergara is "doing great" after her split from Joe Manganiello.

The 51-year-old actress and 46-year-old actor Manganiello ended their seven-year marriage earlier this year and Vergara’s 'Modern Family' co-star Julie Bowen, 53, said she is thriving despite the upheaval in her personal life.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Step Up Inspiration Awards, she said: "Her Instagram says it all. We have spoken, and she's doing great. Sofia has always had such a wonderful family that surrounds her and wonderful friends.

"Sofía has always been my role model as far as embracing being a woman and womanly, and yet also being powerful and not... I always felt like you had to compromise one for the other."

Joking about seeing Taylor Swift comfort Sophie Turner after her recent split from Joe Jonas, Bowen - who split from Scott Phillips in 2018 after 13 years of marriage - added: "She doesn't need Taylor Swift to take her to a game. She's good. But I'm super happy that all those other girls are going to games with T Swifty. I wish she had been around for me."

Bowen has previously spoken about Vergara, insisting she "sure don't need" a relationship.

She said: "Everything she does, she does with grace.

"And she rises above and she just goes forward. She's warm and generous and giving to everybody around her. I have no doubt that if she wishes to be in a relationship she will be, but she sure don't need one."

Related Topics:

DivorceHollywoodRelationship AdviceMarriage