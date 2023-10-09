Joe who? Sofia Vergara is 'doing great' after marriage split

Sofia Vergara is "doing great" after her split from Joe Manganiello. The 51-year-old actress and 46-year-old actor Manganiello ended their seven-year marriage earlier this year and Vergara’s 'Modern Family' co-star Julie Bowen, 53, said she is thriving despite the upheaval in her personal life.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Step Up Inspiration Awards, she said: "Her Instagram says it all. We have spoken, and she's doing great. Sofia has always had such a wonderful family that surrounds her and wonderful friends. "Sofía has always been my role model as far as embracing being a woman and womanly, and yet also being powerful and not... I always felt like you had to compromise one for the other."

Joking about seeing Taylor Swift comfort Sophie Turner after her recent split from Joe Jonas, Bowen - who split from Scott Phillips in 2018 after 13 years of marriage - added: "She doesn't need Taylor Swift to take her to a game. She's good. But I'm super happy that all those other girls are going to games with T Swifty. I wish she had been around for me." Bowen has previously spoken about Vergara, insisting she "sure don't need" a relationship.