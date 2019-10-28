John Legend just set the relationship bar higher, and we're here for it









John Legend flew on his "least favourite airline" to have dinner with Chrissy Teigen. Picture: AP John Legend flew on his "least favourite airline" to have dinner with Chrissy Teigen. The 33-year-old model - who has kids Luna, three, and 17-month-old Miles with the chart-topping musician - has taken to Twitter to gush about her husband, revealing he flew from London to Los Angeles to eat dinner and watch the UK version of "Love Island" with her. Chrissy wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "I do not normally brag about john, as it is my schtick to make fun of him always, but he flew from London to LA instead of London to DC to have dinner with me and watch love island UK because I haven't been feeling like myself lately. Just a few hours but it meant a lot. Thank u (sic)" Chrissy later added: "AND he had to fly on his least favorite airline. That is love (sic)"

I do not normally brag about john, as it is my schtick to make fun of him always, but he flew from London to LA instead of London to DC to have dinner with me and watch love island UK because I haven’t been feeling like myself lately. Just a few hours but it meant a lot. Thank u — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 27, 2019

Meanwhile, Chrissy recently confessed she is sick of having to defend herself from conspiracy theories and rumours.

The world-famous model took to Twitter to hit back at the hurtful things she's forced to read about herself on social media.

In response to one theory, Chrissy tweeted: "imagine this, all day every day, on every platform. defending yourself, and that defense just meaning you're getting worried. this is the exact type of person I am flooded with all day, every. f***ing. day.

"twitter has honestly done an awesome job with filtering and blocking or if necessary, suspending accounts. instagram is not so good. but I'm not really content anymore with just...not seeing it. I wanna see it and I want to fight this s**t.

"I can tell when people know I'm losing my mind on twitter and they casually text me funny or nice things without addressing that I'm going absolutely apes**t. I see u and I love u

"I really love you guys. I am okay I swear!! There is so much good here, in you, and it is why I stay!! You are quite literally my world. Your friend Chrissy has just HAD IT UP TO HEREEEEEE today (sic)"