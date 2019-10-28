John Legend flew on his "least favourite airline" to have dinner with Chrissy Teigen.
The 33-year-old model - who has kids Luna, three, and 17-month-old Miles with the chart-topping musician - has taken to Twitter to gush about her husband, revealing he flew from London to Los Angeles to eat dinner and watch the UK version of "Love Island" with her.
Chrissy wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "I do not normally brag about john, as it is my schtick to make fun of him always, but he flew from London to LA instead of London to DC to have dinner with me and watch love island UK because I haven't been feeling like myself lately. Just a few hours but it meant a lot. Thank u (sic)"
Chrissy later added: "AND he had to fly on his least favorite airline. That is love (sic)"