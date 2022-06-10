Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez brands romance rumours 'sexist' and 'inappropriate'

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez has branded rumours that she was dating the Hollywood actor, "sexist" and "inappropriate". The 37-year-old attorney, who is "very happy" with her boyfriend, has denied the gossip which spread across the internet amid her client's multi-million defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, but admitted it wasn't unexpected, as it "comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job."

The 59-year-old actor sued 'Aquaman' actress Amber, 36, for $50- million over a 2018 opinion piece she had written that alleged she was a victim of domestic abuse, and although she countersued him for $100-million because she had not named him in the article, the jury found that she had acted "with malice" and her statements were deemed "defamatory." Johnny was subsequently awarded $15-million in damages.

And Camille - who has worked with her A-List client for almost five years - insisted her interactions with the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star, be it holding his hand or offering words of comfort, were not "unprofessional" and branded the hearsay "inappropriate" considering the "horrific" allegations made about the 'Black Mass' star. She said: "This man was fighting for his life and it broke my heart to see him day in and day out have to sit there and listen to the most horrific allegations being made against him.

"And if I could provide any bit of comfort, then of course I would do that, whether it's holding his hand or letting him know that we were there and we were going to fight for him because he deserved it." Camille added to People magazine: "It's also an unethical charge being made. "It's unfortunate and it's disappointing, but at the same time it kind of comes with the territory. I can't say I was all that surprised."