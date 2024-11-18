Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good debut engagement at event where they met

Hollywood stars Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good’s relationship is one fans never saw coming but they have maintained it and are now engaged. On Sunday, the “Shazam!” star showed off her diamond ring on the red carpet at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles, revealing the big news.

The “Creed III” star, 35, started dating the 43-year-old actress in May 2023 - just months before he was convicted of harassing and assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Speaking to E! News at the gala, Jonathan said: "EBONY Power 100 is the event that we met at in the bathrooms in the unisex bathroom." Meagan Good showed off her diamond ring on the red carpet at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles, revealing the big news. Picture: Bang Showbiz Good, finalized her divorce from pastor DeVon Franklin in June 2022, told PEOPLE that the couple had “instant chemistry” when they met.

Her relationship was Majors has not been an easy road, with his legal issues bringing scrutiny to the couple, but the “Harlem” actress recently insisted she tries to "stay authentic" and ignore the gossip. During a recent appearance on the 'Today' show this year, she said: "Yeah every friend advised me, but at the end of the day, one thing I know is I can always look at myself in the mirror when I trust my spirit, when I trust God, when I ask God, and when I move to the beat of my own drum." She added: "I can always look and say, ‘OK, I’m proud of that.’ No matter whatever happens, I have peace in my heart, and I have harmony in my heart ...