J’Somthing pens sweet tribute to wife Cordelia in celebration of 7 years of marriage

One of Mzansi’s favourite couples, J’Something and his wife Cordelia Fonseca, are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary.
Taking to his Instagram on Monday, music group Mi Casa’s lead vocalist J’Something marked the couple’s seven years of marriage with a sweet tribute to his wife.
“Seven years ago we made a public declaration that we would commit to discovering this life together until we die, that we would thug it out through the hard times and we would dance in the moments of bliss, that we would kiss and cry together and that we would always talk,” wrote J’Somthing.
“Was a scary commitment I won’t lie … But what is love without vulnerability … what is love without risk … what is love without the unknown … I love you pretty little thing ❤️ Till death do us apart @cocodafonseca ,” added the star.
Fans and celebrity friends sent their love and well wishes to the pair in celebration of the couple’s milestone.
One fan and friend, Philile Ndwalane said: “You guys give me goosebumps every time. I love this for both of you.”
“This is so beautiful to read and see. ❤️😍,” added Delana Stemmet.
According to “Drum”, the pair tied the knot in 2015, met through a Mi Casa member and friend, and have been together for over a decade.
The couple share a son.
Though he has kept his relationship private for many years, J’Something likes to share romantic messages on Instagram, in honour of his wife.
Below are some of the cute moments of J’Something gushing over Cordelia.
“I wouldn’t change a thing … ❤️ A photo dump 3 from my @_nikonsouthafrica #Zfc camera in Moçambique. What a gift it is to be alive. Love and light,” shared the star.
“Drunk (and) in love … Last night celebrating at @marble_sa 11 years of rocking together through this life … what started out as a ‘phase’ to some has turned into a field of sunflowers, something so beautiful, peaceful, colourful, fun, and filled with love.
“We have had our fair share of challenges but grateful I am for each one that’s come our way … it’s in those challenges we find growth and get exposed to new levels of love.
“I love you mama ❤️ @cocodafonseca.“
“Verified. I really like what you’ve done to me … I can’t really explain it … I’m si into you ❤️ Forever with you sounds like such a joyride!“