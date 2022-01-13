Just when we thought things couldn’t get weirder, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly celebrate engagement by ’drinking each other's blood’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged and have celebrated by "drinking each other's blood". The 'Jennifer's Body' actress and the pop-punk star started dating in 2020, and on Wednesday, the loved-up pair revealed the proposal took place under the same "banyan tree" where they fell in love.

MGK - whose real name is Colson Baker - wrote on Instagram: “Yes, in this life and every life. beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me." The 'my ex's best friend' rocker had a custom ring designed by jeweller Stephen Webster with each of their birthstones connected by thorns, symbolising "two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love." Kelly continued: “I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. (sic)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) Megan shared a video of the proposal and wrote: "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic

"We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. "Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."

Megan concluded: "…and then we drank each other’s blood." The music star had recently been telling his friends that he was "planning to propose" to his girlfriend, who was married to Brian Austin Green between 2010 and 2021, with whom she has sons Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five. The 'Wild Boy' musician and the ‘Transformers’ star embarked on a romance after they worked together on the film 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'.

And they recently opened up about their high-profile romance, with Kelly explaining how strong their bond really is.