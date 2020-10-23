Justin Hartley stays mum on split with Chrishell Stause but insists he’s ’happy’ with personal life

Justin Hartley is "happy" with his personal life. The 'This Is Us' actor split from his wife Chrishell Stause last year but he has no regrets and is feeling good about the place he's in at the moment. He said: "I I’m really happy with where I am. I’m happy with my career. I’m happy with my personal life. I’m healthy, I’m safe. I’m I mean, all of those things. I’m very thankful." Justin insisted it is "fine" if people enjoy reading gossip about his life as he thinks it "comes with the territory" of being famous, but he knows he keeps the truth about his personal affairs behind closed doors. He added: "For the people who want to dive into the gossip and believe everything, they read, that’s fine too. If they’re getting entertainment from that, I think it sort of comes with the territory, but I’ve also had his view that I will have a public life, but I will be very private about my personal affairs.”

The 43-year-old star - who has 16-year-old daughter Isabella with ex-wife Lindsay - doesn't think his personal life has overshadowed his acting career but he does understand why people are so interested because he admitted he also gets lured in by "clickbait" articles on subjects he's interested in.

Speaking to Bevy Smith on SiriusXM's 'Radio Andy', he said: "I don’t know if I agree that the acting goes on the back burner. I think this country and the world, especially this country, has an insatiable appetite for gossip and for sort of clickbait stuff, which is basically, you know, don’t do any research. Don’t look anything up, just if you read it, then it must be true.

“People that I associate with form opinions based on facts, and not based on kind of, well, bologna, but that’s okay…

"I understand it as well, because if I see something online that it is something outrageous…like I’m a big Dodger fan. Right. And if I see something online that’s unbelievably outrageous about the Dodgers before I think, ‘Oh, that’s obviously clickbait’ I might actually click on it.

"So I’m not, you know, impervious to that, either.

"I think people want to know about other people’s personal affairs, but I would just caution people. I caution my daughter on this all the time. I tell her, I said, ‘you really can’t just believe something because you read it.' "