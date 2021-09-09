Kaley Cuoco asks court to deny spousal support

Kaley Cuoco has asked a court to deny Karl Cook spousal support. The 'Flight Attendant' star filed for divorce from the equestrian on Friday and in the documents she filed to Los Angeles Superior Court, she requested they separate their property, with the 35-year-old actress wanting to keep "miscellaneous jewellery and other personal effects" as well as her "earnings and accumulations ... before marriage, during marriage and from after the date of Separation."

The documents noted: "There are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties' Prenuptial Agreement." Kaley asked the court to terminate its ability to award either her or Karl spousal support and requested they each be responsible for their own legal fees. News of the court requests are unlikely to come as a surprise because it was previously reported the former 'Big Bang Theory' actress had an "ironclad prenup in place" before marrying Karl, 30.

A source noted: "Her assets are protected." The former couple insisted there was no "anger or animosity" towards each other when they announced they had split. Their statement read: "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realised that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary." Kaley cited irreconcilable differences when she filed for divorce after three years of marriage. In June, there were no signs of difficulties in their relationship as they marked their wedding anniversary with sweet tributes on social media.

Kaley - who was previously married to Ryan Sweeting between 2013 and 2016 - wrote: "NY, June 30th, 2016 is the year we met. 2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I'm sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea…happy anniversary!!! (sic)” Karl added: "I agree @kaleycuoco I am just as amazed it's been three years, feel like just a flash. I love you so much and I can't wait for a million more years!! (sic)"