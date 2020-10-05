Katie Price is smitten with new bae Carl Woods, says she’s finally found real love

Katie Price has insisted her previous relationships were "dress rehearsals" and she's finally found "real" love. The 42-year-old former glamour model - who has Harvey, 18, with Dwight Yorke, Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, with first husband Peter Andre, and Jett, seven, and Bunny, six, from her third marriage to Kieran Hayler - is smitten with her new partner Carl Woods and believes she's finally found the "true love" she's spent years looking for. Katie - who was also previously married to Alex Reid - gushed: "People say I’ve been like this with exes but no, they were just dress rehearsals. This is the real thing. They’re exes for a reason. “I just can’t help wanting to let the world know because I’ve been longing to be this happy and to be in love, true love, for so long. "Now I’m 42, I know what I want and this is who I want to be with, the real deal."

The couple got together since June but are already living together and not only have they discussed getting married, Katie's vowed to change her surname for the first time when they tie the knot.

Asked if they've discussed getting married, she told the new issue of Britain's OK! magazine: "Of course we have! We’re excited about everything; babies and marriage. I’ve even discussed it with my mum and what it will be like. And I’ll change my name from Katie Price to Katie Woods – I’ve never done that before.”

The 'Loose Women' star admitted her family, including her terminally ill mum Amy, also approve of Carl far more than they did her previous partners.

She said: "My family really like Carl and they’ve never really been keen on anyone else. Time is also precious with my mum so it’s important she gets on with my boyfriend. The fact she even wanted to meet him was a massive step.”

And Katie's kids approve of her new man too.

She said: "All my kids have met him. They love him. They adore him, I would never introduce my kids to somebody that I didn’t trust, especially Junior.

"They love him. I’m not looking for a father for my kids, they’ve got their dads. I wouldn’t disrespect them by trying to replace them. It’s the same with them and their new partners."

Carl added: "Me and Junior have become buddies. It’s good and it works."

Katie also took a swipe at her previous partners, insisting the former 'Love Island' contestant is the most handsome man she's ever dated.

She gushed: "He’s the best-looking person I’ve ever been out with, or in fact even seen. I’m so, so lucky!"