Kelly Clarkson hits out at online troll for bringing up her marriage

Kelly Clarkson has hit out at a troll who suggested she put her work before her marriage.

The 'Breakaway' hitmaker recently filled in for Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent' after the music mogul broke his back, and a Twitter user claimed her hectic schedule, which also includes being a mentor on 'The Voice' and hosting her self-titled talk show, led to the demise of her marriage to Brandon Blackstock in June.

The fan wrote: "now Kelly is taking Simon's place...no wonder her marriage didn't work...surprise she has time for her kids...not the good old country girl we fell in love with...it's all about Kelly being on tv...and no one else...no tears for her...but for her kids (sic)"

The 38-year-old star - who has River, six, and Remington, four, with Brandon - quickly hit back at the troll for "shaming" her over her great work ethic.

She replied: "Wow. Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friends asks for a favor because that's actually what 'good old country girls' do.... this can't be who you are deep down. I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher please."