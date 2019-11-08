Man proposing at KFC. Picture taken from video screenshot.



There's been a video circulating on Twitter where a man is seen proposing to his girlfriend, who accepts to be his wife. The couple were having lunch at KFC when the man decided to go on his knee and put a ring on it.

The woman is seemingly shy, probably in disbelief but the man is seeing smilling ear-to-ear.





Because love is a beautiful thing that needs to be celebrated, the fast food chain has now started a nationwide search for the couple so that they can "bless" them.