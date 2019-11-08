KFC proposal goes viral; now Mzansi Twitter wants to find mystery couple
Love. Lufuno. Lerato. Uthando. Rirhandzu. Whatever the language, this is an example of what it looks like. 🤗What a beautiful something to see at the end of my day! 🥺😩😭😍 Please let’s help @KFCSA to find this couple. 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #KFCProposal https://t.co/smjNvS4Jf3— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) November 7, 2019
Love is beautiful more so when a couple decides to marry. No matter what our social class is, we all deserve love. I’m happy the guy knows what living within your means refers to. He’s not in debt for a grand proposal somewhere else. May they live happily ever after #KFCProposal— Dimakatso Makisto Mokwena (@SelfieRunnerZA) November 7, 2019
You’re bitter, cleanse your heart and do better. The couple is happy with being with each other and having their proposal at KFC. They’re happily celebrating their love and your mean projections will in no way invalidate their happy moment. Heal sisi #KFCProposal ❤️❤️— Married my twin 💍 #MrsMarried (@Reneilwe___) November 7, 2019While the likes of Hulisani Ravele found the gesture cute and romantic, Anele said it's not classy at all and tweeps fetched her for being bitter and lonely.
SA men are so broke they even propose at KFC 😂😂. they have absolutely no class, I mean who proposes at KFC😂 #KFCProposal https://t.co/LZcmQgcrMU— Anele (@butterfly_Anele) November 7, 2019
You, look at your girlfriends degrading #KFCProposal. It shows how some of you are there for money. The fact that he is asking you, should make you happy. A proposal is a man saying I love you so much, you're such an integral part of my life.— Reabetswe Moleko (@Reabetswe_Love) November 7, 2019The nasty comments made about the couple didn't stop them from flourishing. Instead, they're been sought by those who want to gift them with a little something.
Cricket fans let’s play our part and assist our good friends at @KFCSA to locate this beautiful couple #KFCProposal https://t.co/UxzLHFj99F— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 7, 2019