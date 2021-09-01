LifestyleLove SexRelationships
Khanyi Mbau and her boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga. Picture: Instagram
Khanyi Mbau may be safe and sound back in Joburg but it hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about her ’disappearance’

From the outside, the loved-up relationship between TV personality Khanyi Mbau and her Zimbabwean bae Terrence Kudzai Mushonga looked like marriage goals.

But it appears all was not well between the couple after Mushonga’s recent IG stories revealed that she never made it back from her hair appointment. He had dropped her off and, later, when he went to fetch her, he couldn’t find her.

The two had been staying in Dubai for the past few weeks while Mushonga dealt with business and Mbau dabbled in a bit of pleasure.

Fans were noticeably worried when Mushonga, through a series of IG stories, explained what had transpired.

Suffice to say, Mbau is back home in Joburg while he remains in Dubai.

And while it appears the couple seem to have ironed out their differences, Mbau is still trending on Twitter.

Many speculated that her “disappearance” was something out of a true crime series.

Tweets soon jumped onto the gruesome murder of Karabo Mokoena in 2018.

When her burnt and mutilated body was found in a piece of veld, suspicion immediately fell on her ex-boyfriend, Sandile Mantsoe.

Mantsoe was found guilty of attempting to defeat the ends of justice, after he disposed of Mokoena’s lifeless body by burning it with a petrol- and acid-doused tyre.

In the meantime, Mushonga posted a message to Mbau on Instagram: “I would like to apologise to my woman Mrs K for taking our private life on IG.

“I was hurting, I honestly didn’t now how to deal with my emotions, baby I love you.”

Read his full message below:

Picture: _iam_47/Instagram Stories
