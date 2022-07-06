Khloe Kardashian is “done with Tristan Thompson for good”.

The 38-year-old reality star dated NBA player Tristan, 31, from 2016 until 2019, when she discovered he fathered a child with another woman and despite reports that he wants her back, Khloe is said to be “happy” in her new relationship.

A source said: “Khloe has moved on and is happy in her new relationship, which is still in its early stages. Tristan would want nothing more than to be back with Khloe, so of course, there’s jealousy there.”

The insider went on to add that Tristan – who has 3-year-old daughter True with Khloe – has tried “countless times” to reclaim the affections of “The Kardashians” star but to no avail, as she is confident the relationship is over and that they are “strictly” co-parenting at this stage.

The source told E! News: “Tristan has tried several times to win Khloe back but she’s done with him for good romantically. They are strictly co-parenting. They are amicable and spend time together when it comes to True. Tristan is single and doing his thing, but is not dating anyone special. He just likes to party and flirty with girls, which is nothing new”.