Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson send each other love notes when they’re apart

Los Angeles - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson remain strong despite being miles apart from each other. The couple, who have been physically separated for weeks due to their work commitments, reportedly find a long-distance relationship “hard”, but won’t let it get in the way of their hot romance, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Kim and Pete are in constant communication,” a source spilled to “Us Weekly” on how the pair maintain their relationship. The so-called insider noted that their different “time zones and filming call times make talking difficult. They send each other love notes while the other is sleeping and FaceTime whenever their schedules link up”. The source continued: “The distance has been hard, but even communicating long-distance is exciting for them.”

Despite not being close to each other, the reality star and the “Saturday Night Live” alum “can't get enough of each other”, the insider said. They are “still very smitten with each other and can’t wait until they’re in the same place again,” the source further revealed.

Davidson has been in Australia to film his new movie, “Wizards!”, while Kim mainly stays in Los Angeles with her four children. In July, she flew Down Under to visit her boyfriend on the set of his movie after four weeks apart. “They both have busy schedules at the moment but are still making time to be together,” a source told “Us Weekly” at the time.

“They're very much enjoying spending time together.” Another source told E! News: “Kim is heading to Australia to visit Pete this weekend. She wanted to spend time with her kids before she left and did some special travel with them. Now she’s off to see Pete and is very excited.” Kardashian’s travel to Australia came after Davidson revealed his dream to become a father.

