Kolisi divorce aftermath: Siya turns IG comments off as Rachel’s earlier podcast on relationship challenges goes viral

It’s been a week since Siya and Rachel Kolisi announced their divorce, leaving fans heartbroken, with many even calling for a national intervention. The two-time Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks captain and the media personality were together for more than a decade.

The beloved South African couple met at a dinner party in Stellenbosch in the Western Cape in 2012 and got married in 2016. They have two children, Nicholas Siyamthanda and Keziah, together and also adopted Siya’s younger siblings, Liyema and Liphelo, after their mother died in 2009. On Tuesday, October 22, they released a joint statement on social media to announce their split, stating that the decision comes after “much reflection and open conversations” as well as “from a place of love, respect and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us.”

“While our relationship as a couple is changing, we remain great friends and committed partners in raising our children with the same love and care they've always known,” a part of it read. Following the aftermath of the news, which shocked Mzansi, Siya recently posted a picture of him and his Springboks teammate Eben Etzebeth travelling to the UK on Instagram. He turned the comments off on the post and just added the caption: “🇿🇦 ✈️ --> 🇬🇧.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siyakolisi) On Monday, October 28, he also took to the social media platform to wish Cheslin Kolbe on this birthday, again with the comments turned off. Meanwhile, as news of their divorce continues to trend on social media, Rachel’s comments on “The African CEO” podcast from last month have surfaced.

Netizens allege that she addressed her relationship issues in the episode titled, “Rachel Kolisi: How To Lead Your Own Life.” While also chatting about her role as The Kolisi Foundation co-founder with Siya as well as advocating for women's empowerment and social justice, she spoke about the struggles of Siya’s busy rugby schedule. Last year, the family moved to Paris as Siya joined the French team, Racing92, leaving Rachel with the bulk of the child care as well as household responsibilities. They moved back to South Africa recently.

She said on the podcast: “From the beginning, you know, we have always had situations of him being away for one, two, three, four months at a time and you learn to kind of live with that.” “I have friends whose husband will travel for three days and then (they say to me) I don't know how the heck you do this, this is insane. “You just get so used to it and so yeah, you kind of just get on with life and I mean, there’s so much access over the phone that's been made a lot easier now to stay connected.”

She also alluded to Siya’s attention often being elsewhere when he was with her and his family. “It’s like a pet peeve for me, it's like when people are with one another like at a dinner or something and someone’s on their phone, like it's just an absolute no-no for me.” “It's just something that I cannot stand. I'm like, if you are going to take the time, then be there, you know, be there, be present and there.”