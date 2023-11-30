Kourtney Kardashian blames family’s ‘toxic’ relationships on ‘generational trauma’

Kourtney Kardashian thinks her family choose “toxic” partners due to “generational trauma”. The reality TV star, 44, was previously in an on-off relationship with her ex, Scott Disick, 40, for nearly 10 years, before getting together with her musician husband Travis Barker, 48, and opened up about her past “wounds” while waxing lyrical about therapy to her clan on the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians’.

She said: “I didn’t start a self-awareness journey knowing what I was doing. I started therapy through a toxic relationship and then learned so much about myself, about my family, about why I do certain things, about our childhood wounds, about how they show up in intimate relationships – generational trauma.” Kardashian has three children with Disick – Mason, Penelope and Reign – and recently gave birth to her first child with husband Barker, son Rocky. Despite her support for therapy, her sister Khloé, 39, told her sister counselling isn’t always the answer in life.

She said: “No offence or anything, but we all have problems – just buckle up and let’s go.” But Kardashian insisted: “There’s certain patterns to break. You don’t want to pass things down to your kids.” Khloé then asked her sister if she felt choosing “bad partners” was a genetic trait.

Kardashian replied: “I think it’s generational. It’s from MJ (their mom Kris Jenner’s mother.) “She was married three times… we all have picked people we thought we could change different things about them and we can’t.” Mom-of-six Jenner, 68, replied: “I’m not even thinking about that. In a billion years I’ve got a full, fabulous life, why am I going back to re-imagine?”

Khloé also joked in a confessional interview: “God bless Kourtney, because she’s definitely trying to have this therapy talk, and God bless my mom because she's definitely not.”