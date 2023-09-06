Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet make romance official at Beyoncé’s concert

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet turned heads as they attended 'Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour' concert together on Monday night amid rumours they are dating. The beauty mogul, 26, and the 27-year-old Hollywood actor were seen chatting in a VIP section of the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The pair were seen giggling and Kylie's model sister Kendall Jenner, 27, was also with them in the viral clip shared by The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner on X. It's their first public appearance together since reports emerged that they were dating in April, following reports that they had split. The reality TV star - who has daughter Stormi, five, and 18-month-old son Aire, with her rapper ex Travis Scott, 32, and the 'Dune' star are clearly still together despite a report claiming she had been "dumped" by the actor.

Sources insisted to TMZ that the pair are still dating and that "any reports that say otherwise are false". Kylie Cosmetics founder Kylie and Timothée have been keeping a relatively low profile since they first sparked romance rumours in April. The mother-of-two had been spotted leaving the actor’s house in June.

A source told Entertainment Tonight the pair were keeping their relationship “fun” and “casual”. One insider said in April: “It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes.” Several fans claimed they spotted a “hickey” on the 'Kardashians' star's neck when she shared a carousel of pictures of herself on Instagram at the time.