Kylie Jenner reportedly wanted a second child before splitting with Travis Scott.
The 22-year-old reality star split with the ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper - with whom she has 20-month-old daughter Stormi - earlier this month, and sources have now said part of the reason they decided to call off their romance was over differing views on whether or not to expand their family.
A source said: “[Kylie] wanted to have a second baby [but Travis] did not.”
Friends of the pair are convinced they will “get back together” eventually, but for now are spending time apart as they both have “different lifestyles”, and need to work out how to make things work.
The insider added to Us Weekly magazine: “They are very, very in love, but she’s 22, and her whole life is Stormi and her business and her family. She’s not wanting to be a normal rapper’s wife. He’s still young and at the recording studio late. She usually goes to bed early. They have different lifestyles.”