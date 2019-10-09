Kylie wanted to have a second child but Travis did not, says source









Kylie Jenner reportedly wanted a second child before splitting with Travis Scott. Picture: Reuters Kylie Jenner reportedly wanted a second child before splitting with Travis Scott. The 22-year-old reality star split with the ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper - with whom she has 20-month-old daughter Stormi - earlier this month, and sources have now said part of the reason they decided to call off their romance was over differing views on whether or not to expand their family. A source said: “[Kylie] wanted to have a second baby [but Travis] did not.” Friends of the pair are convinced they will “get back together” eventually, but for now are spending time apart as they both have “different lifestyles”, and need to work out how to make things work. The insider added to Us Weekly magazine: “They are very, very in love, but she’s 22, and her whole life is Stormi and her business and her family. She’s not wanting to be a normal rapper’s wife. He’s still young and at the recording studio late. She usually goes to bed early. They have different lifestyles.”

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star has been leaning on her friends following her split from the 28-year-old rapper, although she’s said to be “doing great”.

Another source said this week: "Kylie is doing great. She had a very busy and fun week. She has also spent several nights with her friends. After separating from Travis, she really wants her friends around. She feels lucky to have amazing girlfriends that support her. She seems very happy and positive.”

Over the weekend, the lip kit mogul hit up Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood with a group of pals, and sources say it was a welcome break for her after spending her days with Stormi.

The insider explained: "During the day, she is all about Stormi. Kylie is young with endless energy. She has help, but she also loves being a mom. She is very involved with Stormi. She always seems the happiest when she is with her daughter."