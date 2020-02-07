Larry King admits “age difference” caused a rift between himself and his ex-wife Shawn Southwick King.
The 86-year-old TV legend filed legal documents in August last year to divorce his seventh spouse Shawn, 60, after 22 years of marriage, and has now said the couple “didn’t get along” when they decided to separate.
Larry - who has sons Chance, 20, and Cannon, 19, with Shawn - blames their 16-year age gap for the “issues” between them, as well as their differing religious beliefs.
He explained: “I’m sorry about the marriage. I’ll always care for my wife. But it just hit a point where we didn’t get along.
“We had a big age difference and that eventually takes its toll. It became an issue. Also, [Shawn] is a very religious Mormon and I’m an agnostic atheist, so that eventually causes little problems. We overcame a lot, but eventually it became a ships passing in the night situation.”