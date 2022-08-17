Like sands through the hour glass: Influencer divorces husband, marries stepson and now she’s having his second baby

Popular weight loss influencer Marina Balmasheva has more than 600K followers on Instagram. But we’re guessing her sage advice on how to keep the kilos off isn’t the reason why people are flocking to her social media channels.

Balmasheva, 37, has 20-month-old daughter Olga – and the father is her 23-year-old stepson Vladimir “Vova” Shavyrin. According to LadBible, the Russian beauty broke things off with her husband Alexy Shavyrin after he found out his son and wife had been having an affair. Sounds messy, doesn’t it?

Balmasheva, who has been candid about her relationship with Vladimir, has admitted the two are expecting their second child together. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Марина Балмашева (@marina_balmasheva)

Taking to Instagram, she shared with her followers “(We) are accepting your hearts and sincere wishes,” accompanied by a photo of the family of three and a positive pregnancy test. But wait, dear reader – it gets better. As if rehashing a scene straight from a telenovela, Balmasheva said the date of conception coincided with her and Vladimir’s wedding.

She appears to be living her dream after leaving her ex to take care of their five adopted kids on his own. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Марина Балмашева (@marina_balmasheva)

We’d be bitter too. "She seduced my son… he had not had a girlfriend before her," Shavyrin Snr told UK publication The Mirror. "They were not shy to have sex while I was at home.

“I would have forgiven her cheating, if it wasn't my son… She was running to my son's bed from our bedroom when I was sleeping.” To add fuel to the fire, Shavyrin accused his ex-wife of “coming back and lying in bed with me as if nothing had happened.” Now that the jilted husband has turned father-in-law, we’re guessing there’ll be no gifts from grandpa under the Christmas tree this year.