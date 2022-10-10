Lily Collins can "conquer anything" with her husband by her side. The 33-year-old actress – who moved from her native UK to be with her American husband – has been married to director Charlie McDowell, 39, since September 2021 and has admitted the pair have been through "so many changes" together.

She said: "We can kind of conquer anything. We've been through so many changes globally, personally, and to be able to have a partner next to you that makes you laugh in times when you need it the most and helps you emotionally get through things, like moving to a foreign country for four months." The “Emily in Paris” star went on to describe McDowell as her "best friend" and said she feels "so grateful" he is close to her all of the time. She told E! News: "I just feel so grateful that I have someone next to me to be able to accomplish that and your best friend with you all the time."

Her comments come just weeks after she paid tribute to her "rock" as she and McDowell celebrated their first wedding anniversary and insisted she loved getting to "work" and "play" with her husband.

