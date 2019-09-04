Linda Hamilton took a long time to decide whether or not she wanted to act in the latest "Terminator" film. Picture: AP

Linda Hamilton has been “celibate for at least 15 years”. The 62-year-old actress divorced her former spouse and "Terminator" director James Cameron - with whom she has 26-year-old daughter Josephine - in 1999, and although she dated for a while after their split, she says she’s been largely celibate in the two decades since her divorce.

She said: “I’ve been celibate for at least 15 years. One loses track, because it just doesn’t matter - or at least it doesn’t matter to me. I have a very romantic relationship with my world every day and the people who are in it.”

Linda - who also has 29-year-old son Dalton with her first husband Bruce Abbott - has lived in a “colourful New Orleans townhouse” with her two dogs Turk and Noodle after stepping away from Hollywood in 2012, and says she loves living in peace and quiet.

She said: “I woke up one day and I was like, ‘Well, here I am in my beautiful mansion and my kids aren’t here, my agents aren’t calling, and this is not real.’ I love my alone time like no one you’ve ever met.”

But the "Terminator" star - who played Sarah Connor in the popular series - will be returning to screens later this year when she reprises her role as Sarah in "Terminator: Dark Fate".

Linda previously said she took a long time to decide whether or not she wanted to take on the famous role again, because she finds her peaceful life “lovely” and didn’t want to give it up.

She said: “I gave it probably six weeks of intense thinking and consideration before deciding to do it. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to. I didn’t want it to look like a shameless money grab. I am living this quiet, lovely life that doesn’t involve being a celebrity, and you really have to think, do I really want to trade that in again for another 15 minutes?”

"Terminator: Dark Fate" is being produced by James Cameron and directed by Tim Miller, and will hit cinemas in November.