LOOK: Absence makes the heart grow fonder? It does for Rachel and Siya Kolisi

Since Siya Kolisi made the move to KZN and the Sharks rugby team, he’s had to make many sacrifices, including leaving his family back in Cape Town for the time being.

But the distance may be proving too much for the Springbok rugby captain, especially being apart from his wife Rachel Kolisi.

Kolisi, who often shares his softer side on social media, isn’t one to hide his feelings, so when Rachel recently posted an adorable picture on Instagram of the couple, we felt it in our souls when he responded with a solemn “ndiyakuncanywa” (I love you).

The post in question, shows the still-loved up couple in an embrace with the cityscape in the background at Ellerman House - a boutique hotel based in Cape Town.

Rachel tentatively captioned the picture: “How do you say ’I love you’ in your mother tongue?”

The good news is that the mom of two has been discussing her family’s upcoming move to Durban on social media, but she hasn’t given a clear date yet when that is.

In the meantime, Siya’s hankering for his wife hasn’t gone unnoticed. Constantly posting about Rachel and the kids has us guessing that he’s really missing his little tribe.

He even posted a throwback picture of his wife looking sexy as ever at last year’s SA Style Awards.