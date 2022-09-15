LOOK: AKA's mom hangs out with his leading lady

Mzansi hip hop couple Kiernan “AKA“ Forbes and Nadia Nakai are still going strong. They may not constantly post about each other on social media but all is well. A clear sign that all is well with the couple is Nakai joining her boyfriend's mother Lynn Forbes, popularly known as Glammy, on a lunch date.

The rapper was not the only one who joined Glammy for lunch, so did Brittany Smith who is AKA's brother Steffan’s girlfriend. Glammy posted a picture of the lunch date on Instagram and all three ladies were all smiles. “Thank you God for Your blessings in my life 🙏🏽” Glammy captioned the picture. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynn Forbes 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@lynnforbesza) The Instagram post was filled with comments from followers, praising Glammy for embracing the people in her life. Even DJ Zinhle, who is the mother of AKA’s daughter Kairo Forbes, commented with an in-love emoji.

Supa Mega, who is gearing up to release new music on Friday, showed the picture love by reposting it on his Instagram stories. AKA and Nakai went public with their relationship earlier this year, after keeping it under wraps for a while. The couple announced their relationship status with the same Instagram post where they were seen going in for a kiss. Since then they have not stopped showing each other affection online or in public. Her relationship with AKA is not the only thing going well for Bragga. It was announced this week that she has been nominated for a gong at the BET (Black Entertainment Television) Awards under the category best international flow. She also became a homeowner, following the purchase of her first property.