Unfortunately for Snodsmith and Hewett, their inspired shoot didn't go as they had planned. Picture: @collinhewett17/Twitter On paper it seemed like a good idea, but reality eclipsing fantasy is a funny thing. For newly-engaged couple Alyssa Snodsmith and Collin Hewett, it was exactly that. Alyssa Snodsmith and Collin Hewett joined their photographer friend Chandler Lefever for an engagement photo shoot with a twist. Not content with just posed shots, Snodsmith wanted to recreate a photo she had seen on Pinterest. According to PetaPixel, the original photo shows a couple doing a romantic "champagne pour" during a picnic-themed photo shoot. Unfortunately for Snodsmith and Hewett, their inspired shoot didn't go as they had planned.

So me and Alyssa took our engagements pictures yesterday. She found a Pinterest picture that she wanted to try and recreate

I botched it pic.twitter.com/oSSUCB4o6A — Big Stack Dibbles Jr. (@collinhewett17) October 20, 2019

But the results are hilarious outtakes of the couple who attempted the recreation, with each and every photo captured perfectly by Lefever.

The groom-to-be then shared the photos to Twitter with the caption "I botched it." The post has already received more than 58K retweets and 497K likes.

Twitter users saw the funny side and commented with their own comedic takes on the shoot.

It's so great that you tried sealing a picture of the rest of your life with a $5 bottle of "champagne." — Tommy Vercetti (@LucasGladwell) October 21, 2019





Even bride-to-be Snodsmith later commented to say she wasn't harmed during the shoot.









Thanks for the update. I completely thought he drowned you pic.twitter.com/TsC5aywtSZ — COLD 🍕 PiZZA (@MariahsMirage) October 21, 2019








