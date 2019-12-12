On paper it seemed like a good idea, but reality eclipsing fantasy is a funny thing. For newly-engaged couple Alyssa Snodsmith and Collin Hewett, it was exactly that.
Alyssa Snodsmith and Collin Hewett joined their photographer friend Chandler Lefever for an engagement photo shoot with a twist. Not content with just posed shots, Snodsmith wanted to recreate a photo she had seen on Pinterest.
According to PetaPixel, the original photo shows a couple doing a romantic "champagne pour" during a picnic-themed photo shoot. Unfortunately for Snodsmith and Hewett, their inspired shoot didn't go as they had planned.