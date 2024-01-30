LOOK: Ed Westwick proposes to Amy Jackson on a hanging mountain bridge

Ed Westwick has got engaged to Amy Jackson. The former 'Gossip Girl' actor popped the question to the 31-year-old actress - who he has been dating for more than two years - while on vacation in Gstaad, Switzerland.

The couple shared the happy news along with a photo of the 36-year-old actor down on one knee presenting shocked-looking Jackson with a ring on the Peak Walk by Tissot, the hanging mountain bridge. Jackson captioned her Instagram post: "Hell YES[ ring emoji] (sic)" And Westwick wrote on his Instagram Story: "I hit the jackpot xxx."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) Jackson - who has four-year-old son Andreas with former partner George Panayioutou - previously told of how Westwick won her over by asking her out on a coffee date with their dogs, her poodle Herbert and his French bulldog Humphrey, after they met at an Aston Martin event at Silverstone in 2021.

She told Lifestyle Asia last August: "He knew how to win me over from the get-go…coffee and dogs." The couple went public with their romance in June 2022 on Instagram, making their red carpet debut together at the National Film Awards the following month. In June, the 'Villain' actress admitted she "thanks God" for Westwick "every day".

She wrote on Instagram to mark the 'White Gold' actor's birthday: "Happy Birthday to the love of my lifeeeee.