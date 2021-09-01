LOOK: Expectant dad Murdah Bongz pays tribute to girlfriend DJ Zinhle but she has other things on her mind
It’s been a heartbeat since DJ Zinhle announced her pregnancy alongside her new reality show Unexpected.
And while waiting for the hype to die down, her bae, Murdah Bongz, took to social media to pay a glowing tribute to his baby mama.
Posting a stunning picture of the DJ on Instagram, Bongz thanked his lucky stars and God for bringing her into his life.
The Black Motion muso’s comments section was soon flooded with congratulatory messages, but it was Zinhle’s response that must have caught him and fans off-guard when she wrote: “Hello my sweet baby 😍❤️ waze wangimithisa yaz baby 😂🙈”, saying that she gained some pregnancy weight.
This is Zinhle’s second pregnancy. She and AKA share a daughter, Kairo Forbes, who in her own right has become quite the celebrity influencer with more than 1 million Instagram followers.
For her sixth birthday earlier this year, both her parents pulled out all the stops, with dad AKA gifting her a pair of diamond earrings.
When opening the little box, she gasps and says “wow” while AKA comments “those are diamond earrings”.
Someone can he heard saying in the background “oh my gosh... real diamonds?” as she proudly shows off her diamond studs.
With both Zinhle and AKA doting on their daughter, no doubt the new addition to her and Murdah Bongz’s little family will receive the same treatment.
Zinhle is still to announce her unborn baby’s sex.